Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 3,039 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lowered its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Novartis comprises about 1.3% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 2,043.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in Novartis by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVS. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $70.23 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.79.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

