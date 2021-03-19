Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 3,528 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the period. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 15.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 429,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Amdocs during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOX. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.04. 9,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.64. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. Amdocs’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.