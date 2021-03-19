Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 3,686 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,686 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,928 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,734,000. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KOF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,031. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

KOF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

