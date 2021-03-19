Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 3,902 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Copart comprises approximately 1.5% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRT. BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.84. 29,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,111. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average of $113.71. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $13,034,851. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.