Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Sells 830 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises 1.4% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,913,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 507,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,058,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 288,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $373.85.

W.W. Grainger stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $401.21. 3,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $379.81 and its 200-day moving average is $383.84. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $427.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

