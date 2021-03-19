Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Trims Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 1.6% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.88. 77,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,492. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.61 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.88.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

