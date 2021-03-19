Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Trims Position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,657 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 245,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 748.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of CCU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $18.76.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $779.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.17 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

