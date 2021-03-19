Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,240,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,404 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.84% of Franklin Covey worth $27,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 543.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Franklin Covey by 459.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $26.64 on Friday. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $373.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

FC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.