Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt Sells 5,000 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BEN traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $30.08. 144,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,852,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

