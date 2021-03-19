Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt Sells 5,000 Shares

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $151,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE BEN traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $30.08. 144,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,667,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $30.55.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,658 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,852,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 97.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,863,312 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,220,000 after purchasing an additional 917,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 270.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,248,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 912,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
