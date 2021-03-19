Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,457,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 528,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.29% of Franklin Street Properties worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 361.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 928,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 727,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,564,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the third quarter valued at $1,376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 8.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 122,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,195.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSP opened at $6.12 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $656.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. Analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

