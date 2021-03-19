Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Gap Down to $6.12

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.12, but opened at $5.90. Franklin Street Properties shares last traded at $5.79, with a volume of 28,395 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSP. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.36 million, a P/E ratio of -306.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.56%.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 122,728 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,195.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,909,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 361.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 928,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 727,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,207,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,564,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 747,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 192,643 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

