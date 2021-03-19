Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY remained flat at $$31.70 during trading on Friday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

