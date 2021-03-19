Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

FPRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Fraport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fraport in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FPRUY remained flat at $$31.70 during trading on Friday. Fraport has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. It operates in four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services. The Aviation segment operates landside and airside infrastructure, which covers the area of airport charges.

