Frax Share (FXS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.88 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for approximately $10.84 or 0.00018386 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $84.32 million and approximately $10.88 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.25 or 0.00451712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00064804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00141498 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00062657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.55 or 0.00669374 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00076279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000502 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s total supply is 99,680,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,780,267 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

Frax Share Token Trading

