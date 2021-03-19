French Connection Group (LON:FCCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.96

French Connection Group PLC (LON:FCCN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.96 ($0.16) and traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.30). French Connection Group shares last traded at GBX 21 ($0.27), with a volume of 65,827 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.

About French Connection Group (LON:FCCN)

French Connection Group PLC designs, produces, and distributes branded fashion clothing for men, women, and children. The company also provides toiletries and fragrances, shoes, watches, jewelry, eyewear, and furniture, as well as accessories and homeware products. It operates retail stores and concessions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, and Canada; and e-commerce stores.

