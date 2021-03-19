Friendz (FDZ) Market Cap Reaches $677,540.32

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $677,540.32 and $30,769.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00051322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $368.77 or 0.00630384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024529 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00034000 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a token. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 533,313,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Friendz Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

