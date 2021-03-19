fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to announce $102.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.16 million to $104.80 million. fuboTV reported sales of $7.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,310.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full-year sales of $472.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $465.03 million to $480.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $749.74 million, with estimates ranging from $697.67 million to $773.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,044,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,857,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,619,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000.

NYSE FUBO opened at $30.21 on Friday. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $62.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

