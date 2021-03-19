Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €37.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FPE. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.95 ($51.71).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €34.10 ($40.12) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.40.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.