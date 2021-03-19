Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €37.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FPE. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €43.95 ($51.71).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €34.10 ($40.12) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.40.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

