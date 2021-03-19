FUD.finance (FUD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $27,493.00

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. One FUD.finance token can currently be purchased for about $37.32 or 0.00063418 BTC on popular exchanges. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $881,627.87 and approximately $27,493.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUD.finance has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $267.29 or 0.00454163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00065397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00139818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00063036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.25 or 0.00681770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00077213 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC.

FUD.finance Token Profile

FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 tokens. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

FUD.finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.