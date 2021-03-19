FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 5.33. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCEL. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jason Few bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares in the company, valued at $398,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.