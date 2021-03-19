FujiCoin (FJC) Hits One Day Volume of $3.00

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. FujiCoin has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $3.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FujiCoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,854.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,819.11 or 0.03090870 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.99 or 0.00344897 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $536.66 or 0.00911843 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00400601 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.01 or 0.00363632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.72 or 0.00250984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00020993 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,337,700,341 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.