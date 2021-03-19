Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other news, insider Robert J. Gould sold 9,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $111,729.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 507,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,992.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter G. Thomson sold 6,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $92,498.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,818 shares of company stock valued at $325,027 in the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 479.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 1,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.23. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

