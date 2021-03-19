Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $37.30

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (LON:FCRM)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 37.30 ($0.49) and traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47). Fulcrum Utility Services shares last traded at GBX 36.25 ($0.47), with a volume of 140,840 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.41. The company has a market capitalization of £80.52 million and a P/E ratio of -120.83.

In other news, insider Jonathan Turner acquired 250,000 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of £85,000 ($111,053.04). Also, insider Jennifer Babington acquired 24,960 shares of Fulcrum Utility Services stock in a transaction on Monday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £9,984 ($13,044.16). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 599,960 shares of company stock valued at $21,298,400.

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

