Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Gap Up to $106.37

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $106.37, but opened at $111.08. Fulgent Genetics shares last traded at $102.70, with a volume of 38,820 shares traded.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.37 and its 200-day moving average is $63.35.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,411,000 after acquiring an additional 398,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,637,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 147,894 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after buying an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

