Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $78.73 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Function X has a market cap of $78.73 million and $57.14 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 108% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,703.58 or 0.99819900 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00038110 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00076244 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,410,668 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

