Function X Hits Market Capitalization of $78.73 Million (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 57.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Function X has a market cap of $78.73 million and $57.14 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 108% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,703.58 or 0.99819900 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00038110 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00012072 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00076244 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000949 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003505 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.
Function X Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
