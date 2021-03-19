Fusible Tops One Day Trading Volume of $358,553.00 (FUSII)

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Fusible has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $358,553.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fusible has traded up 8,185% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can now be bought for $5.20 or 0.00008847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $268.31 or 0.00456185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00061807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.92 or 0.00140979 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00062315 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.07 or 0.00707422 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00076340 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the exchanges listed above.

