Fusion (FSN) Price Hits $1.64 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Fusion has a total market cap of $81.59 million and $4.57 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002811 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fusion has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fusion alerts:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,373.22 or 1.01500964 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 67,185,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,616,137 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.