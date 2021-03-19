Futura Medical (LON:FUM) Shares Gap Up to $18.00

Futura Medical plc (LON:FUM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 18 ($0.24), but opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.33). Futura Medical shares last traded at GBX 38 ($0.50), with a volume of 24,008,904 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 16.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £92.36 million and a PE ratio of -7.20.

About Futura Medical (LON:FUM)

Futura Medical plc, a pharmaceutical company, researches and develops pharmaceutical drugs and medical devices for the consumer healthcare markets focusing on sexual health and pain relief management. The company offers CSD500, a condom that contains erectogenic gel. It is also developing MED3000, a topical gel for the treatment of erectile dysfunction that has completed Phase III clinical trials.

