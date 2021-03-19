FY2020 Earnings Estimate for 89bio, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for 89bio in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.36) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.66). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 89bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETNB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. 89bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average of $25.39. 89bio has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 89bio by 8.5% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 33,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

