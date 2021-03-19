FY2021 Earnings Estimate for CarMax, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for CarMax in a report issued on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.21. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $134.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $136.43. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.14, for a total transaction of $12,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,721,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

