FY2021 EPS Estimates for BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Increased by Analyst

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioSyent in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BioSyent’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Shares of BioSyent stock opened at C$7.33 on Friday. BioSyent has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$8.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.39 million and a PE ratio of 22.91.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository for the healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview, an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

