FY2021 EPS Estimates for Enbridge Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.90. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.07.

ENB opened at C$44.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$44.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.49. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$33.07 and a 52-week high of C$46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total value of C$217,160.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,729,104.16.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

