FY2021 EPS Estimates for Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Cut by Analyst

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Travelzoo in a research report issued on Thursday, March 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TZOO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Noble Financial lowered Travelzoo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TZOO opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 552,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Travelzoo by 11.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 408,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 41,290 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 12,543 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,700,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Travelzoo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 165,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

