FY2021 EPS Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Reduced by Beacon Securities

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Beacon Securities cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Beacon Securities analyst D. Cooper now anticipates that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VFF. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

Village Farms International stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.94 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 150,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,559,529 shares in the company, valued at $112,228,870.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $558,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,100 shares of company stock worth $3,794,700 over the last quarter. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Village Farms International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

