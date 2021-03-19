FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issued By Northcoast Research

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cintas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $9.70 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.22. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTAS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $337.23 on Friday. Cintas has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $339.48 and its 200-day moving average is $340.59. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,830,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

