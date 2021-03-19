FY2022 EPS Estimates for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Reduced by Colliers Securities

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Motus GI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 17th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.79. Motus GI has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 12,916.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.69%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 4,369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,588 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.57% of Motus GI worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 325,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $586,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry N. Feinberg sold 59,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $112,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 934,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.14% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with the diagnosis and management of gastrointestinal conditions in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

