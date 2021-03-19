G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

GIII stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.20. 8,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,537. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $33.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.