G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $33.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.82.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $32.44 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the third quarter valued at $7,866,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $14,189,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth $7,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

