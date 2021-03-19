GameCredits (GAME) Reaches Market Cap of $22.38 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $22.38 million and $1.90 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000279 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.99 or 0.00344897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000532 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,503,167 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

