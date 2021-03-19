GAPS (GAP) Price Down 75% Over Last Week

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded down 75.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. GAPS has a total market capitalization of $884,174.15 and $270.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAPS has traded down 75% against the US dollar. One GAPS coin can currently be bought for $0.0884 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,227.15 or 1.00023529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00038185 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012252 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00079087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 112% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003090 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS (GAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. The official message board for GAPS is medium.com/@gapschain . The official website for GAPS is gapschain.io/main . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

Buying and Selling GAPS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

