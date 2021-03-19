Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 257,507 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $1,116,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Garmin by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $61.04 and a 1 year high of $133.43.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.