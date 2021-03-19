Gas (GAS) Price Tops $12.15

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Gas token can now be bought for $12.15 or 0.00020733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Gas has a market cap of $123.03 million and $35.42 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.32 or 0.00452849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00067850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.61 or 0.00142699 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065453 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.63 or 0.00678680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00076615 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. The official website for Gas is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gas Token Trading

