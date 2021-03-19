Gatechain Token Price Reaches $0.58 on Top Exchanges (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gatechain Token token can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00051725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.61 or 0.00630633 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00068721 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024536 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033741 BTC.

Gatechain Token Token Profile

GT is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 tokens. The official message board for Gatechain Token is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

