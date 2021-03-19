GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in GATX by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in GATX in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in GATX by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get GATX alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $896,270.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,128.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GATX opened at $90.68 on Friday. GATX Co. has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $101.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. GATX’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. GATX’s payout ratio is 36.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.