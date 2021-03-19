GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,290 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 13,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE GCP opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

