Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 720 ($9.41) and last traded at GBX 735.55 ($9.61). 6,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 41,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 745 ($9.73).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 759.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 705.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of £154.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38.

About Gear4music (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums; drum pads; hybrid drumming products; acoustic drum kits; individual drums; cymbals; snare drums; drum hardware and drum accessories, such as hi-hat stands, kick pedals, stools and thrones, cymbal stands, clamps, and racks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

