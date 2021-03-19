Geeq (GEEQ) Trading 39.2% Higher Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Geeq has a market cap of $12.79 million and $774,012.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002608 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.02 or 0.00454176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00065496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.12 or 0.00143620 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00065107 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $384.85 or 0.00657060 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00075886 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000501 BTC.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,372,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

Geeq Token Trading

