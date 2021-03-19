GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) vs. Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Head-To-Head Contrast

GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) and Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GeneLink and Natera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeneLink N/A N/A N/A Natera -52.11% -53.39% -25.89%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GeneLink and Natera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A Natera 0 1 10 0 2.91

Natera has a consensus price target of $107.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.56%. Given Natera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natera is more favorable than GeneLink.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GeneLink and Natera’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natera $302.33 million 29.59 -$124.83 million ($1.99) -51.92

GeneLink has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natera.

Risk & Volatility

GeneLink has a beta of -1.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natera has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Natera shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Natera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Natera beats GeneLink on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeneLink

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Natera

Natera, Inc. provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides Anora products of conception test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; and non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests; and Signatera, a circulating tumor DNA technology that analyzes and tracks mutations to an individual's tumor. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 100 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. It has a partnership agreement with BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize NGS-based genetic testing assays; and Foundation Medicine, Inc. to develop and commercialize personalized circulating tumor DNA monitoring assays. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

