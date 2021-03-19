General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys 42,315 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after acquiring an additional 706,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,361,000 after purchasing an additional 282,135 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.56.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.03. 23,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,916. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.31.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

