General American Investors Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 159,035 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

General American Investors Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 159,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,186,000. Liberty Broadband makes up 2.5% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of Liberty Broadband at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.90. The company had a trading volume of 13,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,845. The company has a quick ratio of 24.63, a current ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $88.14 and a 52 week high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.93.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

