General American Investors Co. Inc. Has $21.97 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for 2.2% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $123.49. 153,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,937,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $135.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,600 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

